Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $195.86 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Fiserv worth $195,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

