Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $202.18 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Southern worth $202,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Southern by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

