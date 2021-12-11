Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $204.23 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,134,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 288,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Enbridge worth $204,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

