Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $208.45 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,831 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $208,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 15,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 292,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $244.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.85 and its 200 day moving average is $246.93. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

