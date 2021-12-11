Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 172,019 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 172,019 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Marathon Petroleum worth $153,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

