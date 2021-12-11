Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,415 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of SVB Financial Group worth $167,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $703.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.16. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $348.36 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.