Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,445 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,445 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Lululemon Athletica worth $179,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.50.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.29. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

