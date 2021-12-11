Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,963 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,282 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 22,963 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Illumina worth $174,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $374.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.97 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.78.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

