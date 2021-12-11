Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMMCF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SMMCF opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

