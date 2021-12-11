SUN Trading 99.9% Lower Over Last Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.38 or 0.08236348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00081025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.82 or 0.99944888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.