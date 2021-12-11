Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.10

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $34.03 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.88 or 0.08265331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00076927 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,510,750 coins and its circulating supply is 336,790,901 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.