Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) Trading 1.3% Higher

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.81. 13,571 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.