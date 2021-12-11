SureRemit Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.21 million and $395.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00056279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.52 or 0.08148500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00080943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.43 or 1.00057006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.