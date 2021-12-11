SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $697.48 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $697.48 million and approximately $236.39 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $5.48 or 0.00011289 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040192 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00209251 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,241,341 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.