Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,458 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 688.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 3.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,966,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,721.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,769.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,721.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

