Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 20,003 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 519.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 4.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $361.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $362.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

