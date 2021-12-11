Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 41,167 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

