Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 169.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

