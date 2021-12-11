Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 3.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $705.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $609.42 and its 200 day moving average is $614.56. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

