Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $913,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.55.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $539.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.24. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

