Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 5.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Humana by 38.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $461.19 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $438.39 and a 200-day moving average of $430.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

