Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Trims Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,794 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up 3.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.32 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,288. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

