Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVCBF. Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBF remained flat at $$16.36 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

