Swap Market Cap Reaches $446,971.82 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $446,971.82 and $313.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,480,782 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

