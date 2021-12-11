Swarm (SWM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,011.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $10,011.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

