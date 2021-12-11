Swerve (SWRV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.09 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00040189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,004,850 coins and its circulating supply is 15,814,338 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

