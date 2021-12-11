Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.79 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and $699,831.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057297 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,383,734 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

