Switch (ESH) Market Cap Hits $460,657.81

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Switch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Switch has a total market capitalization of $460,657.81 and approximately $107,894.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.47 or 0.00421111 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.01 or 0.01446050 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

Switch (ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Switch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.