Switcheo (SWTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.35 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $17.35 million and $44,903.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,726,226,941 coins and its circulating supply is 1,660,464,519 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

