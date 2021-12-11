SYNC Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $722.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $722.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00278083 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008571 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003557 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000186 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,536,813 coins and its circulating supply is 121,811,333 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

