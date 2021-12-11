SYNC Network (SYNC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $483.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $483.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00288682 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008775 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003580 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000191 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,529,070 coins and its circulating supply is 121,803,589 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.