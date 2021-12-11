Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,833 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Shares of SNPS opened at $362.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

