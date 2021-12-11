Syscoin (SYS) One Day Volume Tops $63.91 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $449.13 million and $63.91 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001452 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00320032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 625,990,782 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

