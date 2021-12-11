Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Hits $0.0443 on Top Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $11.81 million and $1.07 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

