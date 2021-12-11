Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.0621 on Major Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $7.20, $45.75 and $4.92. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $45.75, $10.00, $5.22, $34.91, $4.92, $24.72, $18.11, $119.16, $13.96, $7.20 and $62.56. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

