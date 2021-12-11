TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.53. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 17,583 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of TAT Technologies worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.