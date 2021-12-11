TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.53. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 17,583 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.
TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)
TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
