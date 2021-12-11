TCW Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $65,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.