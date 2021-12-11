TCW Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $47,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

