TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $153,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.