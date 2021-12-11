TCW Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,290 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Centene worth $55,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

