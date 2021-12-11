TCW Group Inc. Has $34.83 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,398,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,838,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 531,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,328,000 after acquiring an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.