TCW Group Inc. Has $354.54 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PayPal worth $354,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 768,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,919,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $188.51 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.