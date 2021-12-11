TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,173 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ViacomCBS worth $43,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

