TCW Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours worth $33,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

