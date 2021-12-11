TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Darden Restaurants worth $43,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,921,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 320,950 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,287,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI opened at $151.81 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.75 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

