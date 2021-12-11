TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,616 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $66,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.55.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.10 and its 200-day moving average is $501.24. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

