TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,578,968 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,578,968 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of General Electric worth $66,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,318,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Shares of GE opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

