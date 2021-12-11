TCW Group Inc. Sells 59,600 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,504 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Splunk worth $52,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Splunk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $110.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.33. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

