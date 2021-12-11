TCW Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822,138 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 95,501 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $101,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.