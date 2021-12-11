TCW Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669,065 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $54,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

